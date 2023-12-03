This Cyber Week Exclusive Gets You 1TB of Cloud Storage for $120 If you're looking for a reliable cloud storage solution, look no further than Koofr.

With all the files you generate from running a business, you can't possibly expect to store them all locally on your devices. You need a cloud storage solution, and you're going to wind up paying for it eventually. So, why pay monthly subscription fees when you can pay once for a lifetime's worth of storage?

With this exclusive Cyber Week offer, you can get 1TB of cloud storage from Koofr Cloud Storage for life for just $119.97. But it's only available through December 17, so now is the time to take advantage.

Koofr has earned 4.6/5 stars on Capterra, G2, and GetApp for being one of the easiest cloud storage platforms to use. With 1TB of space, you'll have more than enough storage for all your important files, and should you ever run out, you can always upgrade. You can access Koofr on your smartphone, computer, or WebDav, and easily connect to existing cloud accounts like Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon, and OneDrive to move all of your files into one place.

Most importantly, Koofr offers absolute privacy. It won't track you, and your files are encrypted in rest and in transfer, so they're completely protected and remain anonymous. It also gives you reliable file management with advanced renaming options and link appearance customization to get organized, plus a powerful duplicate finder to eliminate duplicate files and optimize your storage space.

Now through December 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can lock in 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage for life for the one-time price of $119.97 (reg. $810) when you use promo code KOOFR.

Prices subject to change.
