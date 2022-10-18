Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

This Cybersecurity Startup Emerged from Stealth with a $7.5 Million Seed Round to Advance Browser Security Solutions

The co-founder and CEO of LayerX discusses how his company's security platform is taking browser security to the next level.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Or Eshed is the CEO and co-founder of the cybersecurity startup LayerX, which recently announced its $7.5 million seed round. He sat down with Jessica Abo to talk about how his company developed a secure-browsing add-on and his advice for other cyber founders.

Jessica Abo: Or, can you first tell us what we need to know about browser security when it comes to our computers and our businesses?

Or Eshed:

The browser is about the place in which 80 to 90 percent of the business operates. Eighty to 90 percent of data moves through the browser, and also 80 to 90 percent of the text arrives through the browser.

And why do we need additional security for browsers? Aren't Chrome and Safari safe enough on their own?

I'll use the analogy of a car. The browser is like a car, and the car manufacturers are responsible to make sure that if the car crashes, it will be as secure as possible in order to provide safety to the passengers inside. But still, you would like to make sure that the driver is also driving with caution and being compliant with how to use the road, et cetera. So it works the same way. The browser is a nearly capable tool. It provides a lot of freedom to users and also to the attackers on the other side. So browser security complements the browser with the ability to filter out content, actions, and risky sessions with the web. The browser companies are responsible for making sure that the browser will not collapse, won't break, and won't allow malicious code to sneak inside. But whenever there is a data exchange between the user and the world, this is outside of the scope of Chrome and Safari. This is where we come into play.

How did your background play a role in creating LayerX?

My partner and I know each other from our military service. We were both information worker specialists and worked for years on browser security from both sides of the barricade. Basically, our expertise was how operations are being run over the browsers and over the web because the web is the marketplace for everything today in cybersecurity. I was working for years in the cybersecurity industry and everywhere I was working, no matter what the profession was, every breach and every incident went to how users consume the web. And we were fascinated by why there is no good enough technology for that problem because so much is happening when users go online.

How does your product work?

What we do is deploy an extension to the browsers. It has full visibility into everything that happens inside the browser. We integrate with security systems in the organization, and identity providers like Okta, Google and Microsoft that allow access to sensitive systems and applications. And we're able to monitor sessions and interactions of the user with the web. So we see everything that happens between the user and the web, and we're able to detect risky behavior of both the user and the web itself because sometimes users have good intentions. They think that they upload data to where it should be, but it's actually not where it should be. And that way we're an application above the browser. You get the availability and the reliability, the same old experience of the browser itself, and we are just like an extra layer of protection. This is why we are called LayerX because we want to be this extra layer of security, but without disrupting anything.

What advice can you give to other cyber founders? What is the make-or-break factor when it comes to cybersecurity?

You need a lot of confidence and the ability to ask questions in order to be a first believer in something new. And I think in cybersecurity, you understand how the attackers work because they have their own high cycle and they have their own business model and they have their own friends. And you need to understand how they think to get into the mindset of the attacker, but also to understand the limitations and the actual reality in organizations. A lot of cyber security companies, and you've got about thousands of companies, they ask your organization to change in order to fit their approach to security. There are so many solutions that ask customers to adapt themselves for the solution, and we saw an opportunity to adapt ourselves to organizations in order to bring as much value as possible. Think of how we can bring the security value we want to a reality in which every organization can continue it.

Latest

Growing a Business

"King of NIL" Rayquan Smith on How to Market Yourself with Hustle

Interview with Norfolk State student athlete Rayquan Smith about personal branding, being more than a student athlete, and profiting from name, image, and likeness.

Watch now
Living

3 Stress-Busting Biohacks to Help You Focus

Try these 3 simple and little-known biohacks for managing stress.

Watch now
Science & Technology

How This Blockchain Network Is Taking Its Power Back

CEO Yves La Rose sat down with Jessica Abo to talk about how the EOS Network Foundation is building a new future.

Watch now
Leadership

Vibe N Slurp founder Chef Wayne Carrington on Finding Inspiration and Acting On It

Interview with Vibe N Slurp founder Wayne Carrington about the importance of mentorship, being a constant learner, and creating a strong family business.

Watch now
Living

3 Ways to Mitigate the Effects of Sleep Deprivation

In this video, Ben Angel shows you how to mitigate the negative effects of sleep deprivation.

Watch now
Watch now
Science & Technology

This Singapore-Based Accelerator and VC Is Raising a $100M to Catalyze the Growth of Web3

The founding partner of LongHash Ventures discusses its Fund II and why people should care about the crypto landscape.

Watch now
Living

Trying to Pinpoint the Pinnacle of Your Story? Think Back to Your Biggest Setback

Journalist Amy Shoenthal shares her research around how we handle setbacks and why they aren't always a bad thing.

Watch now
Business News

Momofuku CEO Marguerite Zabar Mariscal on Rising To The Top

Interview with Momofuku CEO Marguerite Zabar Mariscal about playing the long game, finding strategic partnerships, new restaurant technology, and not being obsessed with perfection.

Watch now
Living

Are You a Social Media Addict? Here's 5 Unexpected Ways to Quit

Is social media the problem behind your lack of focus? Ben Angel discusses the effects of social media on the brain and our ability to focus.

Watch now
Living

Meet the Entrepreneur and Mom Teaching Kids About Volunteering Through Family Projects

The founder of Alltrusits shares how she's helping families talk about topics such as homelessness, bees, clean water, hunger, foster animals and climate action.

Watch now
Leadership

Chef Robert Irvine on Making a Difference in Hospitality — and the World

Interview with World-Famous Chef and Philanthropist Robert Irvine of The Robert Irvine Brand Family about supporting others, embracing a military culture in business, and the essence of leadership.

Watch now
Business News

How to Unlock Your Company's Value in the 'Circular Economy'

Michael Smith of Regeneration.VC shares how the circular economy works and why it's good for business and our planet.

Watch now
Business News

BBQ Icon Rodney Scott on Blazing Your Own Path in the Restaurant Business

Interview with famed pitmaster and food entrepreneur Rodney Scott of Rodney Scott's BBQ about every day being a good day, the truth behind "overnight" celebrity, and how cooking with soul is vital to sustained success.

Watch now
Living

3 Easy Ways To Be More Motivated

Want to tackle your to-do list in just two weeks? In this video, Ben Angel tells you how.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • placeholder image

    Restaurant Influencers
    Every week host and restaurant owner Shawn P. Walchef talks with leaders in restaurant and hospitality about their secrets to finding success with customers and growing a brand online.
  • placeholder image

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • placeholder image

    That Will Never Work
    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.
  • placeholder image

    Going Public
    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.
  • placeholder image

    Jessica Abo
    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.
  • placeholder image

    How Brands Are Born
    How Brands Are Born with Kristen Aldridge features the origin stories behind the world’s most impactful brands.