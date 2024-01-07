This Dropbox Alternative Is Now Only $130 for Life Save more than $100 on this cloud storage service.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

While it's easy to get lost in routine and habit as an entrepreneurial spirit or working professional, a new year is an excellent time to reflect on ways to improve organization, security, and overall efficiency. Let's start with cloud storage: how much are you currently paying for a platform like Dropbox ($18/month+?), and how secure is it?

Internxt is a trailblazing cloud storage platform that offers unheard-of levels of protection and a 2TB lifetime subscription currently marked down to $129.97 (reg. $299) through January 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT only. That's an exclusive price you won't find anywhere else online.

When they say "unheard level of protection," Internxt really means it. Internxt's says its code is uniquely open source, meaning users and developers can examine its structure to ensure there are no hidden functions or vulnerabilities. Furthermore, files are end-to-end encrypted with zero-knowledge storage, and Internxt is GDPR compliant.

Beyond having more peace of mind, you or your business will save money with an Internxt lifetime subscription. Unlike Dropbox and other competitors, you only have to pay once to use this 2TB cloud for life.

Internxt may also boost day-to-day productivity by providing convenient access to all files with mobile and desktop apps across Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Linux devices. This, and an accompanying perk of easy file sharing, is handy for individuals and teams who need regular access to the same files. It's no wonder Internxt boasts a 4.5 out of 5 star rating.

Take advantage of this lifetime subscription offer and get 2TB of cloud storage with Internxt for just $129.97 (reg. $299) through January 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

