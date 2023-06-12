This Father's Day, Get Dad a MacBook Air This refurbished MacBook Air is on sale for Father's Day.

Your parents have done a lot for you, and the annual Mother's Day and Father's Day holidays are a nice opportunity to say thanks. Well, this year you can do a little bit better than breakfast in bed, or coupons for the business you own, because our Father's Day Sale is loaded with awesome gifts, including a refurbished Apple MacBook Air.

If you want to give Dad a gift that will keep on giving, this high-performance laptop meets the bill. The 11.6" 2015 model is powered by a 5th-Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor with Intel Turbo Boost Technology and 4GB of RAM to maximize performance power and battery life whether Dad is working, streaming, gaming, or anything else. The Intel® HD Graphics 6000 card quickly renders high-quality images and barely eats any energy while streaming movies and TV on the crystal clear 1366x768 resolution screen.

The laptop offers a 128GB solid-state drive for seamless storage and a battery life that should last up to nine hours with regular use. That's more than enough to get Dad through the workday. Bluetooth 4.0 will also support all of his preferred peripherals.

This certified refurbished MacBook has been tested and authenticated to look and work like new, having gone through functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. It comes with a 90-day warranty and although it may not be new, it will certainly appear that way to Dad.

Give your dad a great Apple gadget and a solid surprise without breaking the bank.

For a limited time, get this refurbished 11-inch Apple MacBook Air for 64% off $700 at just $247.99.

Prices subject to change.

