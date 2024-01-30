This Kodak Film Scanner Is Only $180 Through February 4 Edit and convert old negatives to digital and save 20 percent with this deal.

If you or someone you know loves looking at old photos, then this may be the deal for you. For those with an eye for the nostalgic, there are generations of old film negatives and slides that still exist out there, and they can be scanned, viewed, and downloaded with this Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner, which is on sale for just $179.99 (reg. $224). This deal is part of a limited-time price drop that runs through February 4th.

This device is designed to allow you to edit and convert old negatives that could be either black-and-white or color, as well as 50mm slides. The scanner has a 5" liquid-crystal display screen that lets you look at the images with stunning digital clarity. You can also connect the scanner to a computer or television to view the images on larger monitors and to download or convert them for digital usage.

With nostalgia being a social media trend, converting old film scans into shareable images for your company's website or social media accounts could be a great use of this tool. It can also help you relive old memories, preserve aging physical media for a longer time to come, and have some fun. You can even save it for Valentine's Day and give it to someone you love for a trip down memory lane.

Discover how this film scanner earned an average rating of 4.3/5 stars by verified purchasers.

Through 11:59 p.m. PT on February 4th, you can get this Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner on sale for just $179.99 (reg. $224), with free shipping.

