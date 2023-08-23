This Portable Radio with an International Receiver Is Only $149.99 It can connect you to music and culture from all over the world.

By Entrepreneur Store

Traveling the world offers a unique perspective, and it's even a common recommendation for young professionals about to enter the working world. GoAbroad reports that traveling can increase one's confidence, inspire patience, and improve empathy.

However, as an established entrepreneur, you may not always have time to step out into the wide world. Instead, you could try experiencing the world at large through a portable radio with an international receiver. The Eton Elite can connect you to music and culture from all over the world, and you can now get a 40% discount on it.

A portable international radio.

Want to connect with the world you can't break away from your responsibilities to see? You don't need a plane ticket to try the Elite Executive radio, which supports AM, FM, RDS, LW, and shortwave radio at home or abroad. It even receives a VHF aircraft band, single sideband, and comes with a PLL tuner so your AM signal comes through clear and strong. There's not much point in listening to international radio if you can't make out what you're hearing, but this little radio keeps the sound quality high. If you find a channel you enjoy, save it. The Executive can remember up to 700 stations.

This little radio is built to move. It comes with a sleek leather case that looks professional and functional. Keep it in your car to enjoy music and talk radio from all over the world, or bring it along on business outings. You can even seamlessly switch from battery power to an AC adapter.

Listen to the world.

Don't have time to travel? You can still enjoy music and culture from all over.

Get the Eton Elite Executive International Radio with Custom Leather Carry Cover for just $149.99 (reg. $249).

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

