Were you one of the lucky 50% of Americans who fit in a vacation this summer (per Deloitte)? If you were and it gave you the travel bug, or even if you weren't and you're just needing a getaway, there are certain travel hacks that ensure you save big on your travels. Dollar Flight Club is a perfect example, offering savings on every flight.

Since flight costs are at all-time high, make sure you're always paying less with a Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription to Dollar Flight Club. And you can currently save big on this subscription and snag it for just $99.99 (reg. $1,690) for a limited time.

If you're looking to stretch your travel budget or fit in more trips year after year, Dollar Flight Club helps you save up to $2,000 on Business, Premium Economy, and Economy class tickets...forever. To start, just input your home airport and then relax and enjoy as inexpensive flight options are delivered right to your email inbox without you having to do another thing.

Imagine taking the family to Hawaii with roundtrip tickets for just $129! Or heading off to Switzerland for the weekend with a $325 roundtrip flight, or vacationing in Greece for just $298 for a roundtrip ticket. These are all real examples of Dollar Flight Club deals, and what you'll receive with your Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription to Dollar Flight Club.

Save big on flights forever with this Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription, now just $99.99 (reg. $1,690) for a limited time.

