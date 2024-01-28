Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A tablet can complement a wide range of business needs, and they're exceptionally great for business travelers. If you feel like an iPad could complement your work life, then there's no reason to wait any longer to pick one up. This refurbished Apple iPad Air is on sale for just $155.99 (reg. $499) through January 28th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Its 16GB of storage space can fit a fair amount of photos, videos, and apps. In terms of the visuals, you can't do much better than the 2048 x 1536 native resolution of this display. Once you've downloaded your favorite software and apps, you can easily navigate between work tasks, personal messaging, and calls. The 1.2mp front camera and 5mp rear camera make for great tools for taking business calls, FaceTiming, and team meetings.

This impressive device works on WiFi only, and it can go for a remarkable ten hours per full battery charge, which is another reason why it's so popular among business travelers.

Please note that this iPad Air has a grade "B" refurbished rating. This means it should operate well but might have some light scratching or scuffing on the outside.

Don't wait any longer to realize your tablet dreams. Instead of bouncing only between a phone and a desktop or laptop, add something a little more versatile into the mix. This iPad also comes with a black case.

This refurbished Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB (Wi-Fi only) is on sale for just $155.99 (reg. $499) through January 28th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.