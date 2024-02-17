Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Businesses need websites to be discoverable by potential clients, collaborators, and employees. For entrepreneurs who are looking for an affordable place to build or host your business's or client's website — this lifetime subscription to DoRoyal Web Hosting is available for the best price online at just $39.97 (reg. $225) now through February 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

This versatile and generous deal features unmetered bandwidth on websites. In addition to being able to use a subscription to host unlimited domains, subdomains, email accounts, and databases. Subscribers can also streamline the construction of websites themselves with DoRoyal's website builder. Features like DoRoyal's WordPress manager and PHP also come in handy for business users.

This Jester's Plan features a relatively generous 100GB of bandwidth, an 8GB disk, the Softaculous script installer, and more. Some of DoRoyal's additional notable features include its intuitive anti-virus technology, which is designed to protect your business website from hacks. DoRoyal also helps users out with its built-in spam assassin, daily cloud backups, and an online file manager.

DoRoyal's customer service is also well-regarded. One recent user wrote, "I have never had the kind of support that I have had at DoRoyal. They act on the instant and don't close a ticket until it has finished to your satisfaction." DoRoyal has also earned an average rating of 4.3/5 stars on Trustpilot. Discover what all of the hype is about while this business-friendly lifetime subscription is available at a further reduced rate.

