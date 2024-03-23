Through March 24th: 1TB of Premium Cloud Storage Is Just $130 with This Code Koofr offers advanced file management features, integration with external cloud management accounts, and reliable security.

Every business needs to create data to serve communications, advertisements, and operations of all varieties. For reliable storage, your computers and hard drives will only take you so far; having a reliable cloud backup included in your plan is the only way to provide your team and the work you do with truly holistic protection. To help keep your backups under budget, limited-time deals like this are worth paying attention to.

Through March 24th only, a lifetime subscription for 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage is on sale for just $129.97 (reg. $810) with code KOOFR. This deal offers lifetime access to what represents a whole lot of storage space for most types of businesses and users. To put it in perspective, a single terabyte of space can fit over a quarter-million photos, 500 hours of HD video, and over 6 million document files — e.g., PDFs.

Koofr makes moving and pulling content from your team's existing cloud accounts easy. This includes platforms like Dropbox, OneDrive, Amazon, and Google Drive. They also provide advanced file management features and complete privacy with a no-tracking policy.

For entrepreneurs and business leaders who want to properly protect and back up their and their teams' work, there are few cloud backup solutions as well-equipped and highly rated as Koofr. It's rated 4.6/5 stars on G2, GetApp, and Capterra, and it's available for well below its MSRP during this limited-time price drop. Don't miss out.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
