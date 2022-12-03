Today Only: Get a 4K Camera Drone for Just $80

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday is a great time to gear up on tech that would normally be prohibitively expensive. While those days are in the past, we're keeping savings available throughout the holiday season with our special December Deals of the Day. All December, we're dropping prices on best-sellers for 24 to 48 hours only so you can lock in outstanding savings if you act fast.

For instance, if you're interested in aerial photography, it's time to jump on this 24-hour-only deal on the Ninja Dragon Alpha Z PRO 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drone.

This powerful drone has a 4K wide-angle camera with 90º adjustment on the front and a 720p camera on the bottom so you can capture the entire picture in a single image. An undistorted lens and remote control of the aerial angle, you'll have a custom photography experience, all while you use the companion app to enjoy a real-time flight.

The Ninja Dragon is suitable for pilots of all skill levels. Headless mode makes it easier to fly without worrying about which way is forward or back, while the four channel controls and six-axis gyroscope support smooth flying whether you're ascending, descending, moving forward, backward, or side-to-side, or even performing 360º rolls. If you want to capture footage of events unfolding below you, the altitude hold mode stabilizes the drone's flight while you record. And when you're done flying, one-key automatic return makes it safe and easy for the drone to land itself back where you started your flight from so you don't have to worry about landing it.

This December Deal of the Day won't last long, so grab it while it does! For 24 hours only, you can get the Ninja Dragon Alpha Z PRO 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drone for just $79.99 (reg. $199).

