Train for Your Microsoft Tech Cert with This $69.97 Bundle Finding new employee training opportunities can be a simple and effective way to show you care about their future with the company.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

One Forbes report found that 86% of millennials say they'd stay at their current job if their employer offered training and career development. Training your employees yourself can be costly, but finding training resources might be easier and cheaper than you think.

Need to bolster your tech department and increase employee morale. The Complete 2024 Microsoft Tech Certification Training Super Bundle may be your chance to check two boxes with one investment, and the price is even reduced further for Valentine's Day. For a limited time, you can pick up this tech training bundle for just $69.97 (reg. $429).

Train new tech workers.

Training your employees may be an investment, but this bundle could help it pay off just in terms of the material it covers. Whether you want workers who could help improve your cybersecurity or manage the desktops around the building, this bundle of 11 courses has a course covering it.

This super bundle encompasses nearly 250 hours of instruction and requires no prior experience beyond familiarity with Microsoft 365 and strong skills with Windows and non-Windows operating systems. Certificates are for course completion only, but once your employees finish mastering this material, they may be able to go on and seek out actual certification.

There are hundreds of lessons included in this bundle, but there is no set path to completion. If your office doesn't use Microsoft Teams, then your workers could prioritize courses on Microsoft mobility and security instead of studying an app you don't use.

Limited-time pricing.

There's not much time left to take advantage of this low price for high-quality IT training.

February 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT is the deadline to get the Complete 2024 Microsoft Tech Certification Training Super Bundle for $69.97, with no coupon needed.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

