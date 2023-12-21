Travel Lovers Will Adore This $50 Data Plan, Available at an Exclusive $19.97 Price Don't miss out on this last-minute gifting deal.

As an entrepreneur, you're likely working long hours, which makes holiday shopping even more complicated. A survey by The Alternative Board discovered that 19% of entrepreneurs work more than 60 hours a week, so if you're among them, you're likely struggling to find the perfect presents for your loved ones.

If you're in need of an excellent last-minute option that doesn't require waiting for shipping, the aloSIM Traveler's Lifetime eSIM Plus Mobile Data Plan is a great pick for the travel lover in your life. And right now, you can score major savings and get it for the best price online right here, only $19.97 (reg. $50) through January 1 with no coupon code required.

The aloSIM Mobile Data Traveler Lifetime eSim Plan lets your loved ones stay connected as they travel without dealing with hefty roaming charges or data overages. This deal includes a voucher for $50 worth of eSIM credit that can be used in over 170 countries, vouched for by an impressive 4.5 stars in the App Store. It never expires, but once activated, it lasts for the amount of time stated upon purchase.

Curious how it works? Install the eSIM on a compatible device ahead of a trip, then activate it upon arrival to start taking advantage of the affordable data, with the ability to add more as you go. Real-life customers have raved about aloSIM, calling it "much cheaper travel data than going through my carrier" and "a really cheap, effective way to stay in touch."

Give the gift of data with this easy last-minute gift of aloSIM Traveler's Lifetime eSIM Plus Mobile Data Plan for just $19.97 (reg. $50), the best price online with no coupon code needed, now through January 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

