Tune in Without Totally Tuning out With These Headphones, Now $75 Off

These sleek headphones offer six hours of playback.

By Entrepreneur Store

Want to tune in without totally tuning out? Advances in technology have granted us feature-packed wireless earbuds, including noise cancellation, but in some circumstances that's not very safe. Like if you want to go for a late night jog, or commuting to an important meeting.

If you're the kind of entrepreneur who likes to listen to some music or a podcast while you work, but need to be able to hear if the phone rings or you get an email alert, bone conduction technology is a great option. This innovative tech allows you to listen while staying alert, and it's housed in the Open Ear Induction Stereo Wireless Headphones for an ideal listening experience. And they're currently on sale for $33.99 in black, blue, red, and white.

Enjoy your music while keeping your ears open with bone conduction technology, providing the best of both worlds. You'll enjoy crisp, clear audio without disturbing people around you... while you'll also remain alert in any setting. This innovative tech allows the headphones to sit comfortably over your ear, offering a comfortable wearing experience that also stays put, making these a great option for your next workout.

Connect via Bluetooth to any device with these headphones, then when you're done charge them up with a USB charger. A full charge provides six hours of continuous playback, which will get you through even the longest workouts. And the IPX6 water-resistant status makes them perfect for everything from a sweaty workout to a rainy day jog.

Listen to music while you work and stay aware of your surroundings with the Open Ear Induction Stereo Wireless Headphones, available in:

Prices subject to change.
