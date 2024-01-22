Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for $25 with This Limited-Time Offer Boost productivity and streamline your workflow with Windows 11 Pro at a low cost.

Those who tuned into this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) may have their sights set on innovative gadgets or gear to simplify their solopreneur or 9-to-5 workdays. However, you don't have to spend hundreds of dollars or more on new devices to boost productivity.

Instead, you could make those you already have more efficient. First up is your PC. If it isn't already running on Windows 11 Pro, you're missing out on the latest tools and AI features. It has 4.5/5 stars online. For a limited time, the upgrade is on sale for $24.97 (reg. $199).

The latest tech for your PC.

Windows 11 Pro might make your PC feel like an entirely new computer, with a completely redesigned user interface featuring updated app icons, rounded corners, and a centered bottom taskbar. Some users say the design resembles macOS; others focus on fresh productivity tools like snap layouts and groups, widgets, and improved voice typing.

You'll also have cutting-edge AI technology at your fingertips. Windows Copilot is the new and improved Cortana, helping you with anything from controlling playlists to generating content like summaries, written works, and images. Open Paint to find even more AI features like easy background removal.

Built for working professionals.

As a professional, you'll benefit from the Pro side of Windows 11 (vs. Home, the free version). Secure your PC's hard drive with BitLocker device encryption, test software with Windows Sandbox, manage virtual machines with Hyper-V, and deploy specific policies for different devices, users, and groups with Group Policy management.

Boost your productivity and streamline your workflow with Windows 11 Pro, now on sale for $24.97 (reg. $199) through January 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT, with no coupon needed.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
