Upgrade Your Smartphone Game With This Deal This A+ refurbished iPhone 8 is on sale for $209.99 (reg. $849).

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Entrepreneurs need to stay connected and compatible with the best possible collaborators, investors, employees, and clients possible. For many people, that means having an iPhone with plenty of storage and enough juice left in it to handle long calls and a wide range of tech-driven needs. To save on such a device, we recommend this grade A+ Apple iPhone 8, which is on sale for just $209.99 (reg. $849).

Described as "good as new," this iPhone features 14 hours of battery life and a popular design. It comes with a reasonable 4.7-inch Retina HD display, which can showcase the latest and best photography on Instagram with as much precision and quality as most other screens out there. Its A111 bionic chip keeps operations fast and smooth for busy entrepreneurs who are working on the go. The iPhone 8 also comes with a glass back design, which supports wireless charging.

The iPhone is also designed with modern security in mind. Its Touch ID makes it easy to keep your device securely locked from anyone but yourself, thanks to a fingerprint sensor. It also comes with a 12MP camera that's designed to take professional-grade photographs and videos.

This 2017 iPhone comes cellular-unlocked, which means that you can plug in your own SIM card and begin operating online instantly. It is also refurbished with a grade "A+" rating, which means that it's in just about the best condition you could expect from a pre-owned product.

Get a grade A+ refurbished Apple iPhone 8 on sale for just $209.99 (reg. $849).

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

iPhone Mobile Phones Technology iPhone 8

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

The Man Who Invented a Technology Used Billions of Times a Day Doesn't Get Credit for It. Now He's Setting the Record Straight.

Paul McEnroe, an award-winning engineer who spent more than two decades in leadership roles at IBM, opens up about the Universal Product Code's development and the misconception that persists.

By Amanda Breen
Health & Wellness

Entrepreneurs Need Intermittent "Brain Fasts" to Stay on Top. Here's Why — and How to Implement Them.

The remarkable cognitive and other health benefits of information dieting.

By Aytekin Tank
Growing a Business

You Need Trust Among All Your Stakeholders to Scale Successfully — Here Are 3 Ways to Build It.

You can have great people doing great work, but if there's a lack of trust throughout the organization at any level, you'll never scale. Here's how to foster that trust among all your stakeholders.

By Kelly Knight
Business Ideas

These Retirees Just Wanted Their Cats to Drink More Water. Now Their Remote Side Hustle Makes $80,000 a Year.

This couple wanted to make and sell something from the comfort of their home. Now they're offering up their playbook for others.

By Frances Dodds
Franchise

A Guide to Elevating Your Franchise with Competitive Research and Data-Driven Insights

It's time to break out your investigative hat and do your research.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

Ask Marc | Get Free Advice About Your Business From the Co-Founder of Netflix

Get free business advice during our next Ask Marc, live Q&A, on 9/26/23 at 3 p.m. EDT. You don't want to miss it—send in your questions now.

By Entrepreneur Staff