Use AI to Control Your Appearance in Virtual Meetings with This $50 App You can easily customize your image to look how you want.

By Entrepreneur Store

A 2023 Gitnux report found that professionals often spend more than half of their 40-hour work week in virtual meetings. So if that sounds like you, you might want to check this out.

FineCam Pro is an AI-powered app that enhances your webcam with color and image correction and other features that create a premiere conference experience with simple controls. If you want to turn your webcam into a professional-quality video setup, get a FineCam Pro Lifetime Subscription for $49.99 (Reg. $84).

FineCam is a presentation tool that uses AI and intuitive multi-camera control to give you more options for how you present.

If the lighting is off or your screen is too bright, FineCam can use AI to color and image correct so you can customize your image to look how you want. You keep your natural appearance, but instead of a bright washed-out look, you can present your crystal-clear self without the distraction of poor lighting. FineCam even allows you to build a multi-camera setup for your videos.

You will get the tools to create an interactive web conference using everyday technology. This app is compatible with iPhone, Android, iPad, GoPro, and Windows or Mac computers. That versatility is important because you can install it on two devices at once and use both as your presentation cameras.

Instead of using clunky in-app writing tools to explain something, now you can just point a camera at a whiteboard and draw it all out. You can even turn your presentation into your background.

If you want to add a little flare to your videos, FineCam Pro comes with different cinematic filters, effects, and a variety of eye-catching backgrounds for more casual presentations. There is no need for a green screen when this AI-powered app can do it for you in seconds.

Whether you're meeting with investors, your team, or your peers, ensure you can control how you present yourself online.

Get a lifetime subscription to FineCam Pro for $49.99 (reg. $84).

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

