This $30 Writing, Research, and Organization App Could Help You Improve Communication in Your Business Get a lifetime subscription to Scrivener for Windows or Mac for $29.99.

By Entrepreneur Store

According to research conducted by Gartner, up to 70% of corporate errors could be attributed to poor communication. If you want to organize your long-form writing and improve your professional communication, try Scrivener. This writing app comes with tools to help you organize, research, and execute your essential written communication in the workplace, and you can get it for life for Windows or Mac for $29.99 (reg. $59).

An organizational tool for writing.

Whether you're writing SEO content for your website or revising a project plan, Scrivener could give you the tools to get the job done efficiently. This app lets you compose your text in the order and style that works for you.

For every Scrivener project you work on, you get a custom sidebar containing your documents, folders, references, and anything else you want quick and easy access to. No more hunting for folders on your desktop every time you're working on a proposal for your investors. Once your documents are in the sidebar, you can click between them. You can even make folders for different parts of a project. Plan your whole year with folders for each quarter. If you need to move something around, switch to the bulletin board view and move your notes around like index cards on a cork board.

If the stress of your role makes it hard to focus, activate distraction-free mode. Block out your email notifications, other projects, and apps and give yourself the time to write and work on improving your business.

Save on a writing app that could help your business improve efficiency

Communication takes work, but an app that gives you the tools to organize, focus, and research could be integral to positive growth. For a limited time, get a lifetime subscription:

Prices subject to change.
