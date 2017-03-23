We Scored High on This Cybersecurity Quiz. How About You? Pew Research Center released new data on Americans' knowledge of online safety.

By Nina Zipkin

Shutterstock

How much do you know about keeping your data and information safe?

A new study from Pew Research Center finds that even amid high profile hacks on businesses and institutions that affect millions, many Americans don't have a comprehensive understanding about what precautions need to be taken to prevent cybersecurity breaches. And perhaps it is unsurprising, but Pew says that "those with higher levels of education and younger internet users are more likely to answer cybersecurity questions correctly."

Of the 1,055 people polled in an online survey in June 2016, 75 percent of adults were able to select the strongest password -- no words from the dictionary and is a combination of upper and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols -- from a list of four options. And 73 percent know that even if a public Wi-Fi network is password protected, you still should probably wait to pay off your credit card at home instead of in line for a coffee.

Related: The Worst Hacks of 2017 -- So Far

Meanwhile, 54 percent of internet users could ID an example of a phishing attack, and 52 percent were correct in saying that that if you turn off your phone's GPS function, the device can still be tracked.

When it came to questions around encryption, the number of those who got the answers right decreased again. Forty-six percent accurately answered that email is not encrypted by default and that Wi-Fi traffic isn't encrypted by default on every wireless router.

Related: 4 Easy Ways to Protect Your Company From a Cyber Attack

Additionally, 39 percent knew that internet service providers have access to their customers search history even if they are in private browsing mode. And while two-factor authentication is often a first step in preventing breaches, only 10 percent of adults were able to choose the one example of a multi-factor authentication process.

For the full survey results, you can head over to the Pew site and test your own knowledge with an interactive quiz that the center has made to accompany the results of the study.
Nina Zipkin

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.

Nina Zipkin is a staff writer at Entrepreneur.com. She frequently covers leadership, media, tech, startups, culture and workplace trends.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Buying / Investing in Business

Big Investors Are Betting on This 'Unlisted' Stock

You can join them as an early-stage investor as this company disrupts a $1.3T market.

By StackCommerce
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

5 Principles for Building a Business That Thrives When the Economy Doesn't

These five principles helped me grow my business during one of the worst recessions in our lifetimes.

By Mike Feazel
Business News

AT&T's Attendance Tracking System for Employees Had Inaccurate Results, Company Says: 'Creating Distrust'

AT&T called employees back to the office five days a week earlier this year.

By Sherin Shibu
Money & Finance

25% of Boomers Face a Bleak Retirement — Are You Making the Same Mistakes?

Employees must be proactive about saving for the future now more than ever.

By Amanda Breen
Money & Finance

Why Most Day Trading 'Gurus' Fail — and What to Look For Instead

Many day trading 'experts' are more dangerous than helpful to your career.

By Ross Cameron