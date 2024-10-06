Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With technology evolving every day, having the latest operating system can significantly impact your productivity and security. That's why this one-day only offer on Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for just $17.97 (reg. $199) is an opportunity you can't miss if you aren't working on the most modern OS.

In 2023, businesses worldwide have increased their investment in digital infrastructure, with more than 60% of companies citing improved cybersecurity and operational efficiency as top priorities, according to Gartner. Windows 11 Pro is designed to meet these needs with cutting-edge features and advanced tools tailored for professionals.

Whether you're running a small business, freelancing, or managing multiple clients, this is your chance to upgrade to an AI-integrated operating system at an unprecedented price.

Windows 11 Pro has a modern, user-friendly interface that simplifies multitasking. Features like snap windows and virtual desktops allow you to easily manage multiple projects, keeping your workflow organized and efficient.

Need to juggle multiple apps? With snap layouts, you can instantly organize your open windows into perfectly arranged grids. Whether you're comparing data, writing reports, or attending virtual meetings, multitasking has never been this smooth.

With cyberattacks on the rise, Windows 11 Pro offers advanced security features like biometric login with Windows Hello, TPM 2.0 for hardware-based encryption, and Smart App Control to prevent untrusted applications from running. Plus, BitLocker ensures your data stays protected, even in the event of device theft.

Windows 11 Pro is packed with tools like voice typing for quick note-taking, an enhanced search function, and powerful snap layouts that allow you to work smarter, not harder.

It also features AI assistance. Copilot helps make your work life easier by helping you summarize long emails, analyze data quickly, and provide real-time suggestions based on the context of your tasks. It's like having a personal assistant built into your OS.

Don't miss the chance to use all of these features and many more to support your business.

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is just $17.97 (reg. $199) through October 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

