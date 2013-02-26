9 Iconic Motivational Posters

February 26, 2013

If you spent any time in an office during the 1990s, you're likely familiar with the images of mountain peaks and sunrises bordered in black with a simple inspirational mantra printed underneath. Successories posters have adorned the walls of thousands of managers' offices and waiting rooms for decades. The concept and the company were the brainchild of travel-company founder Mac Anderson.



During the peak of the company's success, Anderson was shipping 2,000 prints a day. He sold Successories 10 years ago, and while the images of rowing teams touting the importance of "teamwork" may not be as ubiquitous as they once were, the company is still turning out the same classic motivational posters.



We've collected 9 of our favorite successories motivational posters to inspire you to greatness.