Best Business Bars

June 25, 2013

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A job well done deserves a bit of levity. From old-school to trendy and everything in between, here are the best bars for business in some of the best cities for 'treps.

Best Bars in New York City

New York means business--and those big-city relationships are built on face time, often de-stressed and fortified by drinks. Thanks to over-the-top real-estate prices, many an entrepreneur--especially startup types--use bars and coffee shops as offices, paying for space one drink at a time.

Best Bars in Austin

As much a haven for tech startups as for music lovers, Austin has a downtown business-bar scene that keeps everybody happy (and talking), with gathering places that range from low-key beer pubs to refined cocktail palaces.

Best Bars in Chicago

Chicago's rep as a business town that runs on drinks is well-earned: There's an unpretentious beer joint on almost every major corner, long the go-to spots for negotiation and strategy sessions.

Best Bars in Nashville

In Music City, deals are rarely cut across a desk. "I am a big believer of beverages as an integral part of the fabric of sharing ideas," says Clint Smith, CEO of Emma, an e-mail marketing firm. In fact, he's such a proponent of doing business over drinks, he had a bar built into his company's headquarters.

Best Bars in Los Angeles

"A great differentiator for L.A. entrepreneurs is the Hollywood factor--it's built into the city's DNA--so harnessing star power and first-to-know bragging rights impresses even the most jaded investor or potential strategic partner," says Heidi Richman, CEO of new-media content provider Future Content.