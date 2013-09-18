Robotic Bartenders, Brainwave-Reading Headbands and a Jetpack Like James Bond's

September 18, 2013

Sometimes when you see or read about a new app or gadget that's truly innovative, or perhaps so far out there, you stop in your tracks and want to tell everyone you know about them. That's how we feel about these 10 examples of technology that are pushing the envelope.

From new software that lets you turn any surface into a touch screen, to a digital tattoo that's only visible when detected by a smartphone to a personal jetpack that makes us think of James Bond in Thunderball, these new technologies make us scratch our heads and say, 'What the heck?'

