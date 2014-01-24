From Google to Warby Parker: The Origins Behind 10 of the Wackiest Company Names

January 24, 2014

Business owners are increasingly thinking outside of the box -- and in some cases, the English language itself -- when it comes to christening their nascent ventures.

(Google and Yahoo, for instance, sound like terms one might hear warbled by a baby or shouted on a rollercoaster as opposed to the names of multinational empires.)

Marketers have moved beyond monikers that denote the products or services they offer in favor of terms that sometimes only vaguely allude to the category at hand (i.e. FaceBook, Netflix.) And frequently, a name (we're talking to you, Etsy) is unabashedly -- and enigmatically -- haphazard.

While haphazardry has become somewhat de rigeur due to an increasingly crowded URL arena, there are difficulties in choosing names that aren't grounded in reality, explains marketing consultant Laura Ries. "With an empty vessel that consumers must attach their own meaning to, it takes a lot more time for them to understand and remember your brand."

Though the marketing impact of such names may be questionable, the stories behind their origins are categorically fascinating.