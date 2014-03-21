10 Inspirational Quotes from Navy SEAL Training
Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training is not known for its “comfort factor.” The six-month selection process weeds out roughly 80 percent of its volunteers, with every day serving as both a test and an opportunity by push them to the brink of mental annihilation.
Looking back, there were quotes that BUD/S instructors would often repeat for two reasons. First, all SEALs have a sick sense of humor, and second, it was another way to teach us how to think (just in case running around with a boat on our heads wasn’t enough) that would eventually mold us into becoming something special.
Here are 10 “inspiring” quotes by BUD/S instructors that every entrepreneur should know.
It Pays to be a Winner
It May, or May Not, Pay to be a Winner
We're Not Going to Stop Until We Get at Least One Quitter
Nothing Lasts Forever
James Allen, author of As a Man Thinketh, once said, “circumstance does not make the man, it reveals him.” Entrepreneurship isn’t an overnight evolution. Success comes to those stubborn few that choose to ignore the temporary discomfort of setback for the long-term strategy of delivering value.
You Don't Have to Like It, You Just Have to Do It
Sometimes you just need to put your head down, grit your teeth and run into the fray.
Push 'em Out
If You're Gonna Be Stupid, You Better Be Hard
Sorry, but stupid questions do exist, and they typically come from stupid people. As a student going through SEAL training, when (there was no if) a student asked a silly question the entire class would suffer. We all live with the power of choice, and if you choose to do "wrong," then be prepared to reap the whirlwind.
In Stephen Covey's bestseller The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, he speaks of how choice resides within the gap between stimulus and response, and how being responsible for one's actions is more a matter of being response-able, or choosing the thought that will guide your behavior. Bottom line: accept responsibility for your actions and own up to your mistakes.