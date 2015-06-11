The 10 Biggest Productivity Killers and How to Overcome Them

June 11, 2015 6 min read

Procrastination is no one's friend. While some people are more prone to it than others, even those who strive to be as focused and productive as possible can find themselves navigating an obstacle course of workplace distractions.

Job site CareerBuilder recently surveyed more than 2,000 hiring managers to identify the most significant office productivity killers. The results include everything from trying to get your inbox down to the mythical zero to engaging with overly chatty colleagues.

Read on for more about how to stop those time traps in their tracks.



