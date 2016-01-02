Looking For Inspiration? All it Takes is 6 Words.
We know that the most valuable advice can come from the most unusual sources or in an unexpected form. Larry Smith is the founder of SMITH Magazine and the Six-Word Memoir® project, which asks people to share their stories in six words. Taking the concept a step further, writer and speaker Smith recently released his latest book titled The Best Advice in Six Words: Writers Famous and Obscure on Love, Sex, Money, Friendship, Family, Work, and Much More, collects insights from leaders in technology, business, entertainment, politics and more who want to share their brief yet striking life mottos. Smith is married to Piper Kerman, whose memoir of the same name inspired the Netflix series Orange is the New Black.
What is your best six word advice? Check out the slideshow below to get inspired.
“Good stories always beat good spreadsheets.”
Chris Sacca is an entrepreneur, startup advisor and investor. His venture fund Lowercase Capital has invested in big name companies like Kickstarter, Twitter and Uber. Before launching his fund, he worked as a lawyer, a Telecommunications, Media, and Technology advisor for President Obama's 2008 campaign and was Google's Head of Special Initiatives.
“People first, then money, then things.”
Suze Orman is a personal finance expert, and Emmy winner for her CNBC program Suze Orman Show, a New York Times bestselling author and a motivational speaker. Prior to her success sharing her insight about managing money, Orman started her career first as a waitress, and then as an account executive at Merrill Lynch, a Vice President at Prudential Bache Securities and then as the founder of the Suze Orman Financial Group.
“Be a doer, not a dreamer.”
Shonda Rhimes is a writer and producer and the author of the recent memoir Year of Yes.
Rhimes is the creator of Grey's Anatomy and Scandal, and her production company Shondaland has three shows currently on the air, with How to Get Away with Murder joining Grey's Anatomy and Scandal to create ABC's unprecedented three hour primetime block on Thursdays. The company has several more series in development.
“Share your story, change the world.”
George Takei is an actor, voice actor, director, author and LGBTQ activist. Known for his varied roles, including Hikaru Sulu on the original Star Trek, the beloved performer is currently starring in Allegiance, a Broadway musical based on his and his family's experiences in a Japanese Internment camp during World War II. Takei has been the subject of an acclaimed documentary, To Be Takei, and has 1.77 million Twitter followers.
“You: average of 5 closest friends.”
Tim Ferriss
Tim Ferriss is a blogger, New York Times bestselling author, speaker and investor who has backed companies like Facebook, Twitter and TaskRabbit and advised others like Uber and Evernote. Ferriss is the author of the popular "The 4-Hour Workweek," "The 4-Hour Chef," and "The 4-Hour Body."
“Trust your gut, shape your butt.”
Sara Blakely is the billionaire founder of Spanx, the Atlanta-based 15-year-old women's shapewear empire. Blakely, who had no prior retail experience before launching her company with $5,000, found herself failing the LSAT, working as a Chipmunk at Disney World and going door to door selling fax machines before unrelenting hustle and a vote of confidence from Oprah Winfrey led to her achieving fashion success.
“Jump from cliffs. Wear helmet, lipstick.”
Tiffany Shlain is a speaker, author, award-winning filmmaker and the founder of the Webby Awards. She launched a film studio called the Moxie Institute and a non-profit called Let it Ripple: Mobile Films for Global Change.