Looking For Inspiration? All it Takes is 6 Words.

January 2, 2016 3 min read

We know that the most valuable advice can come from the most unusual sources or in an unexpected form. Larry Smith is the founder of SMITH Magazine and the Six-Word Memoir® project, which asks people to share their stories in six words. Taking the concept a step further, writer and speaker Smith recently released his latest book titled The Best Advice in Six Words: Writers Famous and Obscure on Love, Sex, Money, Friendship, Family, Work, and Much More, collects insights from leaders in technology, business, entertainment, politics and more who want to share their brief yet striking life mottos. Smith is married to Piper Kerman, whose memoir of the same name inspired the Netflix series Orange is the New Black.

What is your best six word advice? Check out the slideshow below to get inspired.

