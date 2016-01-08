The Best and Worst Franchise Marketing Campaigns of 2015

Last August, Burger King launched a campaign called McWhopper, an attempt to convince McDonald’s to briefly end their ancient rivalry and work together to celebrate the United Nations’ International Day of Peace on Sept. 21. The website McWhopper.com included elaborate proposals for combined uniforms, a design and location for a pop-up restaurant, and instructions for making the McWhopper, a mashup of the companies’ two signature burgers. BK also took out full-page ads in the Chicago Tribune and The New York Times to promote the idea.

Alas, whether or not the proposal was sincere (BK insists it was), McDonald’s passed on the truce, saying it’s wrong to compare selling burgers to the tragedies of war. But other brands glommed on to the idea. Eventually, a pop-up store was erected in Atlanta, where 1,500 free Peace Day burgers were handed out. For the record, the freebies incorporated ingredients from Burger King, Denny’s, Krystal, Wayback Burgers and Giraffas Brazilian Grill. (No word if they brought peace or strife to diners’ bellies.)