Deadpool Is Swimming in Cash After Slaying at the Box Office

Always one for violence, Deadpool slaughtered at the box office this weekend.

Released Feb. 10 the movie, which stars Ryan Reynolds as the sarcastic, titular superhero, set a new record for February movie debuts after earning an estimated $47.5 million in ticket sales. By the end of Presidents' Day weekend, it had generated $150 million, according to Variety.

The opening weekend slayed a number of records, including biggest R-rated opening weekend, biggest 20th Century Fox debut, biggest opening weekend for Ryan Reynolds, biggest R-rated comic book superhero movie ever and biggest X-Men debut ever, among others.

Alongside the appeal of the antihero’s raunchy humor, uncanny healing abilities and strength, critics are crediting the movie’s unconventional marketing strategies for its success.

At one point, Deadpool had a Tinder profile. And Reynold’s did more than his part when it came to promoting the film by tweeting in character and Instagramming teasers of the film, Wired reports. Even billboards were invigorated by the Deadpool marketing team, featuring nonsensical emojis in lieu of traditional movie star shots.

This just scratches the surface of Deadpool’s promotional efforts, many of which are too vulgar to be reprinted here.

