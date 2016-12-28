The 7 Biggest Fast-Food Successes of This Year

After three years of testing and development, the Tex-Mex fast food chain debuted its cheesy Quesalupa to 36 restaurants in Toledo, Ohio, in 2016. Still in testing mode, the culinary creation was a hybrid between a quesadilla and a chalupa, featuring lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, Taco Bell’s seasoned beef and sour cream. All this goodness was packed inside a cheesy shell -- that is two tortillas stuffed with cheese and deep fried into the shape of a taco.

After reaching crazy heights of popularity in these Ohio testing grounds, Taco Bell pronounced it as “one of the most successful in the company’s history” and was ready to take it nationwide -- for a limited time. In February, the company spent $5 million for an ad during the 2016 Super Bowl, launching the new menu item across the country.

The money was well spent, too. Like many of their limited-time menu items, the Quesalupa was a success. "Every five weeks we introduce something new, which becomes about 5 percent of what people buy on our menu," said the head of Taco Bell’s Insights Lab, Melissa Friebe. This was the case for the Quesalupa too, as Taco Bell sales rose an expected 5 percent by April 2016.

So, what made this culinary concoction so popular? As Taco Bell calls it: “The Cheese Pull.” Creating The Cheese Pull -- which is the web-like string of pepperjack cheese when you pull apart the Quesalupa -- was no easy task and Taco Bell employees actually made each cheesy shell by-hand (because their maker Tyson hadn’t found a way to automate the process). This may have contributed to the discontinuation of the popular item. After its disappearance from the menu, customers were distraught -- enough so that online petitions were created on websites like Change.org to bring the Quesalupa back. Today, customers still await its return.