Pizza Hut LLC
Pizza, pasta, wings
Founded
1958
Franchising Since
1959 (59 Years)
Corporate Address
7100 Corporate Dr.
Plano, TX 75024
CEO
Artie Starrs
Parent Company
Yum! Brands Inc.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$327,000 - $2,253,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$700,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
4.75%
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Regional Advertising
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
320-480 hours
Classroom Training:
43-65 hours
Pizza Hut LLC is ranked #47 in the Franchise 500!
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Oregon, Northeast, Africa, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Central America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Mexico, South America