These #5 Women Bikers Are Shattering Gender Stereotypes

March 8, 2017 3 min read

Women from around the world are busting common gender stereotypes to make their way to success. Gender stereotypes are harmful because they create differences or unfair treatments to a specific person who has to fight with people’s perception of his/her gender.

What do you think of when you hear the word 'Bikers club', one image that typically appears to your mind is stereotypical bearded biker wearing a leather jacket and riding a motorbike.In the last few years, more and more women are craving to ride a motorbike.On the occasion of International Women's Day 2016, let’s take a look at top five thrill - seeking women, who are discovering their passion in riding motorbikes. These women also prove that riding a motorbike is no longer associated with men.