These 11 Steve Jobs Quotes Will Motivate You to Change the World

On Oct. 5, 2011, Steve Jobs lost a battle to cancer -- but he made sure his legacy lived on. The Apple founder left a huge mark on the world, and without his brains, vision and attitude, it would be a different place.

From iconic moments like the unveiling of the first iPod to his 2005 Stanford commencement speech, Jobs has proven anything is possible. He was a firm believer in pursuing your passion, dreaming big and changing the world. To Jobs, no idea was too big.

Related: 12 Quotes From Google's Larry Page on Drive, Success, Creativity and Hard Work

To recognize Jobs’ achievements and contributions to the world, we’ve collected some of his greatest quotes.

To get inspired, check them out.