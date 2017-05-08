15 Inspirational Twitter Accounts Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
Looking for some daily motivation? Business tips? Finance advice? Look no future.
1. Richard Branson, @richardbranson
2. Kevin Rose, @kevinrose
3. Steve Case, @stevecase
4. Tim O'Reilley, @timoreilley
5. Randi Zuckerberg, @randizuckerberg
6. Lewis Howes, @lewishowes
7. Steve Blank, @sgblank
8. Guy Kawasaki, @guykawasaki
9. Caterina Fake, @caterina
10. Kelly Hoey, @jkhoey
11. Grant Cardone, @grantcardone
12. Gerard Adams, @iamgerardadams
13. Barbara Corcoran, @barbaracorcoran
14. Gretchen Rubin, @gretchenrubin
15. Sallie Krawcheck, @salliekrawcheck
There are approximately 317 million active Twitter users worldwide as of January. With such a large number, it can be tough to figure out the right people to follow. But don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work for you. We’ve pulled together a list of 15 inspiring Twitter accounts for any aspiring entrepreneur.
From Richard Branson to Randi Zuckerberg, these 15 successful people share everything from motivational quotes to business ideas to some of their favorite books, podcasts and tech gadgets.
Check out 15 inspirational Twitter accounts every entrepreneur should follow.
Over half a century in business, I’ve learned to see shifts in success and forks in the road as huge opportunities: https://t.co/5Qs0M7nXT2 pic.twitter.com/u3K03s4Ple— Richard Branson (@richardbranson) May 3, 2017
I tried Pilates for 6months, loved it, great ab work. My instructor in has just launched a home video Give it a try: https://t.co/x4sLWVfu9d— Kevin Rose ? (@kevinrose) February 9, 2017
The Best Jobs for Your Personality Type https://t.co/sztEZSwFDt "Everyone has different strengths, weaknesses & traits" pic.twitter.com/Bxoiq64stk— Steve Case (@SteveCase) May 2, 2017
Great explainer of key economics concepts and their role in innovation. Must read! https://t.co/wV6BpKD1Gr via @stratechery— Tim O'Reilly (@timoreilly) April 20, 2017
LIKE or DISLIKE? Post Intelligence: an AI social media coach helps you craft the best messages and send them at the best moment— Randi Zuckerberg (@randizuckerberg) April 26, 2017
Your Life Is Your Message To The World. Make Sure It's Inspiring https://t.co/akazVxQHIu pic.twitter.com/p1xAbYyEBh— Lewis Howes (@LewisHowes) May 3, 2017
There should be a lemon law for bad VCs https://t.co/17LMDv1Mrt— steve blank (@sgblank) April 28, 2017
Sheryl Sandberg opens up and reveals the raw emotions of grieving. https://t.co/RBF9jLpQbh pic.twitter.com/PkNsYKd2CV— Guy Kawasaki (@GuyKawasaki) April 30, 2017
TOI from this week (i.e. Things of Interest) https://t.co/y86AbGCMR6 pic.twitter.com/BVDjwCK4dL— Caterina Fake (@Caterina) March 17, 2017
Turning a "cold" email into a warm job interview: @jessicapeltz mastered this in her post-college job search https://t.co/UcL9wD9JgI #BYDN pic.twitter.com/Al9NpOnTTK— Kelly Hoey (@jkhoey) May 1, 2017
Never walk away from a good thing in hopes of a better thing, make the good thing a better thing by bringing another level. #careeradvice— Grant Cardone (@GrantCardone) May 3, 2017
Gerard Adams, co-founder of Elite Daily, entrepreneur, investor and “millennial mentor,” is a source for inspiration. If you’re feeling uninspired, stuck or simply in a bad mood, just turn to his Twitter account. Adams posts daily motivational lines that can turn your day around and get you back on track.
Don't be afraid to get back up and try again, love again, live again, and to dream again. Don't let a hard lesson harden your heart.— Gerard Adams (@IAMGerardAdams) April 21, 2017
The essence of a great entrepreneur is the ability to bounce back... from anything!— Barbara Corcoran (@BarbaraCorcoran) May 1, 2017
Trying to keep a habit? Try the strategy of inconvenience. Change your surroundings, not yourself. #BetterThanBefore— Gretchen Rubin (@gretchenrubin) May 2, 2017
How to Build a Great Company: Insights for Start-Up CEOs (and Everyone Else) https://t.co/7oHaxeLM0V— Sallie Krawcheck (@SallieKrawcheck) April 27, 2017