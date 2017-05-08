Top Trending:
Twitter

15 Inspirational Twitter Accounts Every Entrepreneur Should Follow

BEGIN SLIDESHOW

Looking for some daily motivation? Business tips? Finance advice? Look no future.

Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images
NEXT

1. Richard Branson, @richardbranson

1 / 15
Paul Marotta | Getty Images
NEXT

2. Kevin Rose, @kevinrose

2 / 15
Heather Kennedy | SXSW | Getty Images
NEXT

3. Steve Case, @stevecase

3 / 15
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
NEXT

4. Tim O'Reilley, @timoreilley

4 / 15
Stephen McCarthy | SPORTSFILE | Getty Images
NEXT

5. Randi Zuckerberg, @randizuckerberg

5 / 15
Brian Ach | Merz Aesthetics | Getty Images
NEXT

6. Lewis Howes, @lewishowes

6 / 15
Bennett Raglin | WireImage
NEXT

7. Steve Blank, @sgblank

7 / 15
Rachel Murray | Getty Images
NEXT

8. Guy Kawasaki, @guykawasaki

8 / 15
Richard Mcblane | SXSW | Getty Images
NEXT

9. Caterina Fake, @caterina

9 / 15
Andrew Toth | Vanity Fair | Getty Images
NEXT

10. Kelly Hoey, @jkhoey

10 / 15
Fernanda Calfat | Getty Images
NEXT

11. Grant Cardone, @grantcardone

11 / 15
Todd Oren | WireImage
NEXT

12. Gerard Adams, @iamgerardadams

12 / 15
Dustin Harris | WireImage
NEXT

13. Barbara Corcoran, @barbaracorcoran

13 / 15
Jeff Neira | ABC | Getty Images
NEXT

14. Gretchen Rubin, @gretchenrubin

14 / 15
Smallz & Raskind | Samsung | Getty Images
NEXT ARTICLE

15. Sallie Krawcheck, @salliekrawcheck

15 / 15
Daniel Zuchnik | WireImage
  • ---Shares
Online Editorial Assistant

There are approximately 317 million active Twitter users worldwide as of January. With such a large number, it can be tough to figure out the right people to follow. But don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work for you. We’ve pulled together a list of 15 inspiring Twitter accounts for any aspiring entrepreneur.

Related: 4 Reasons to Love Twitter

From Richard Branson to Randi Zuckerberg, these 15 successful people share everything from motivational quotes to business ideas to some of their favorite books, podcasts and tech gadgets.

Check out 15 inspirational Twitter accounts every entrepreneur should follow.

Billionaire founder of Virgin Group, entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Richard Branson has a Twitter account worth following. With more than 10.5 million followers, Branson shares daily motivation, his views on current events and other interesting news covering everything from entrepreneurship to mental health to literature. You can feel his optimism through his posts, and his tweets are bound to lift your mood and have you feeling inspired.
Kevin Rose is a serial entrepreneur who’s made a big impact on the internet space. As the co-founder of four startups, Revision3, Digg, Pownce and Milk, Rose is an advisor at Google Ventures and a board member for the Tony Hawk Foundation. To his 1.74 million-plus followers on Twitter, Rose shares his favorite new products and services, engages with his followers by asking them questions and gives a glimpse into his personal life.
Steve Case is an an entrepreneur, investor, bestselling author and most notably the co-founder of America Online. From sharing interesting news articles to motivational quotes -- his tweets seek to inspire and help others take their businesses and lives to the next level.
Founder and CEO of O'Reilly Media, Tim O'Reilly’s twitter account is a source for interesting studies, news and novel ideas. To his 1.98 million followers, the media mogul shares thought-provoking articles on topics covering everything from politics to technology to big business. He also shares some of his favorite audiobooks, books, quotes, facts and more.
Even with a famous brother, Randi Zuckerberg has made her own footprint on the world. Zuckerberg is the CEO and founder of Zuckerberg Media, as well as a powerful voice for women. On Twitter she engages and sparks conversations with her followers, introduces them to other entrepreneurs and shares helpful business lessons, all while showing her bubbly and optimistic personality.
If you’re seeking constant inspiration and some midday pick-me-ups, look no further. Former pro athlete, bestselling author, entrepreneur and podcast host, Lewis Howes’s Twitter is a treasure trove of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs. With more than 122,000 followers, he shares daily quotes and tips on how to be your best self, as well as his latest podcast episodes where he interviews business stars from Gary Vaynerchuk to Sara Blakely.
A top Silicon Valley entrepreneur and professor at Stanford, Berkeley and Columbia, join the 181,000 people following the brilliant mind of Steve Blank. Perfect for tech entrepreneurs and startups, Blank’s Twitter is chock full of posts about venture capital, product market fit, enterprise software, creativity, career advice and more. Blank hits pretty much every topic relevant to aspiring and established tech entrepreneurs.
Guy Kawasaki is a marketing expert, author of 13 books, Silicon Valley venture capitalist and currently the chief evangelist of Canva. He shares business lessons, his take on current events, his favorite things (movies, tech gadgets, books -- you name it) and success stories of others in the industry with his more than 1.5 million followers.
Innovator and serial entrepreneur, Caterina Fake has founded and co-founded a number of companies including Flickr, Hunch and more. Suffice to say, she knows a thing or two about getting started. And on Twitter, she shares with her 118,000 followers inspirational interviews, her views on education, her favorite books, highlights from conferences and much more. She’s an activist and a voice for women, and every week shares her TOI (things of interest).
Perhaps one of the lesser known Twitter accounts, but none the less inspiring, Kelly Hoey’s posts are bound to motivate you. She’s the author of the book Build Your Dream Network, a motivational speaker and an angel investor. From interview tips to relationship building strategies, Hoey’s account will teach you how to build your personal brand and grow your network.
As an author, motivational speaker, real estate investor and sales expert, there’s much to be learned from Grant Cardone. Small-business tips, sales, real estate, health, success, leadership -- he pretty much covers all of the bases. With more than 401,000 followers, Cardone’s posts provide motivation, free resources, quick tips and more.

Gerard Adams, co-founder of Elite Daily, entrepreneur, investor and “millennial mentor,” is a source for inspiration. If you’re feeling uninspired, stuck or simply in a bad mood, just turn to his Twitter account. Adams posts daily motivational lines that can turn your day around and get you back on track.

Entrepreneur, investor, speaker, author and one of the stars of Shark Tank, Barbara Corcoran’s Twitter is one of the best resources for entrepreneurs. From bouncing back from failure to having the right mindset to discovering your passion -- Corcoran wants to help her 600,000 followers to reach their entrepreneurial dreams.
Bestselling author, public speaker and happiness advocate, Gretchen Rubin’s optimistic approach to life and business is portrayed through her Twitter account, which is followed by more than 130,000 people. Rubin shares how to develop good habits, her creativity hacks, relaxation exercises and other strategies to help boost your happiness levels.
Sallie Krawcheck is the CEO and co-founder of Ellevest, a digital advisory firm for women and the owner and chair of Ellevate Network. Also a bestselling author, it’s safe to say that Krawcheck knows a things or two about starting and running a business. With more than 46,500 followers, she shares interesting industry insights on topics such as finance, tech, startups, venture capital, women in the workplace and more.

Previous Slide

Start Slideshow

Next Slide

11 Thomas Jefferson Quotes on Motivation, Mindset, Productivity and More
Inspirational Quotes

11 Thomas Jefferson Quotes on Motivation, Mindset, Productivity and More

Rose Leadem
10 Barack Obama Quotes on Hard Work, Success, Motivation and More
Inspirational Quotes

10 Barack Obama Quotes on Hard Work, Success, Motivation and More

Rose Leadem
10 Entrepreneurs Share the Worst Advice They Ever Received
20 Questions

10 Entrepreneurs Share the Worst Advice They Ever Received

Nina Zipkin
Are Silicon Valley Nerds the New Hollywood Superstars?
Relationships

Are Silicon Valley Nerds the New Hollywood Superstars?

Entrepreneur Staff

Why Life Is Too Short to Work Somewhere You Don't Care About

How a Distinct Brand Identity Helps This Sock and Apparel Company Stand Out

How a Distinct Brand Identity Helps This Sock and Apparel Company Stand Out

PayPal Is About to Be a Small-Business Owner's Best Friend

PayPal Is About to Be a Small-Business Owner's Best Friend

4 Business Gurus Share Their Secrets to Success

4 Business Gurus Share Their Secrets to Success

More Videos
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

Stay Informed. Be Inspired.

Receive customized news, stories and solutions direct to your inbox.