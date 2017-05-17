Cybercrime

Is Your Data Safe? Here Are the Top 10 Countries With the Most Identities Stolen.

Do you live in one of these vulnerable countries?
Is Your Data Safe? Here Are the Top 10 Countries With the Most Identities Stolen.
Image credit: JK1991 | Getty Images
From the Democratic National Convention to a huge Bitcoin heist, 2016 marked a big year for cyber attacks. And unfortunately, the problem has not gotten any better. We’ve seen a number of major hacks this year -- in fact, some of the biggest. Most recently, a global ransomware attack called “WannaCry” has hit thousands of people using Windows-based computers.

However, have you ever wondered where most of these hacks take place? Software company Symantec recently released its internet security report, uncovering surprising statistics on cybercrime over the past few years and where the most attacks occur.

In the last eight years, more than 7.1 billion identities have been exposed due to data breaches. Some countries are more vulnerable than others. Here are the top 10 countries with the highest number of identities stolen.

United States

United States

United States
Image credit: Gabriela Tulian | Getty Images

Identities stolen: 791,820,040

Due to its large population, the large number of companies and its adoption of technology, the United States easily surpasses all other countries in terms of the amount of identities stolen. In fact, its stolen identities number more than double those of the rest of the top nine combined.

France

France

France
Image credit: James Farley | Getty Images

Identities stolen: 85,312,000

France takes second place for the most identities stolen. This is mostly due to last year's Dailymotion breach -- one of the largest data breaches the country fell victim to. In fact, the Dailymotion breach resulted in the theft of more than 85 million identities.

Russia

Russia

Russia
Image credit: vladimir zakharov | Getty Images

Identities stolen: 83,500,000

Not far behind France, Russia takes the bronze for the number of identities stolen. In Russia’s case, most of these stole identities came from two large breaches targeting Mail.ru. Hackers in the first breach got their hands on more 57 million email addresses and during the second, 25 million accounts were compromised.

Canada

Canada

Canada
Image credit: xavierarnau | Getty Images

Identities stolen: 72,016,746

Not only is Canada fourth on the list for most stolen identities, but it’s also third on the list for the amount of data breaches. It's also heavily affected by ransomware.

Taiwan

Taiwan

Taiwan
Image credit: Fabio Nodari | Getty Images

Identities stolen: 30,000,051

In August 2015, many Taiwan internet users were targeted by a malicious software called Backdoor.Dripion, which disguised itself as antivirus company websites.

China

China

China
Image credit: Wangwukong | Getty Images

Identities stolen: 11,344,346

China houses three of the most notable targeted attack groups, including Suckfly, Buckeye and Tick -- each with the motive of espionage. However, while the country has been the source of cyber crimes, it turns out to also be a victim.

South Korea

South Korea

South Korea
Image credit: SeanPavonePhoto | Getty Images

Identities stolen: 10,394,341

In May 2016, Microsoft fixed a vulnerability in Internet Explorer. Unfortunately, the vulnerability was exploited in targeted attacks in South Korea.

Japan

Japan

Japan
Image credit: Westend61 | Getty Images

Identities stolen: 8,301,658

Not only is Japan number eight on Symantec’s list of countries where identities are stolen, but it also takes seventh place for the most data breaches. Japan is also heavily affected by ransomware.

The Netherlands

The Netherlands

The Netherlands
Image credit: marco wong | Getty Images

Identities stolen: 6,595,756

The Netherlands is one of the top European countries with the highest number of identities stolen. Not only that, it also falls on the list as a region most affected by ransomware, and a source where many attacks come from.

Sweden

Sweden

Sweden
Image credit: Murat Taner | Getty Images

Identities stolen: 6,084,276

Sweden takes 10th on the list, being targeted by one of the most notable target attack groups, Strider. The group launched in 2011, but Symantec did not discover it until 2016.

