10 Inspiring Quotes From the Fearless Jeff Bezos

Here's some wisdom from the super human.

May 24, 2017 2 min read

From Amazon to Blue Origin to The Washington Post, Jeff Bezos is considered by many, one of the most successful and influential leaders today. And we think he is just getting started.

Worth $72.8 billion, the third richest man in the world, continues to push boundaries in markets and explore new ways to innovate at his current companies. For instance, Amazon just began producing top-notch movies and entertainment, landing itself three Oscars.

Related: 10 Coco Chanel Quotes to Push You Towards Success

With Bezos’ savvy business tactics, modern approach and motivation to change the world, we could learn a thing or two from the billionaire.

Check out these 10 inspiring quotes from the man who does everything.