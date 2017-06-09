Just How Much Does It Cost to Own a Fast-Food Franchise?

Ever wanted to invest in a McDonald's or Taco Bell? Here's what some of the most popular chains will cost you.

June 9, 2017 4 min read

If you're tired of working for others but like the idea of working within an established culture of success, becoming a franchisee might be a good option.

To help you decide which franchise makes sense for you, we've been breaking down some expenses on our Franchise 500 List -- highlighting low-cost franchises you can start for less than $4,000 and tech franchises you can start for as little as $25,000.

Most of these stories have been about relatively affordable, accessible options.

This story is not one of them. While you might be able to buy a decent meal from fast-food restaurants for the change in your pocket, these chains don't come cheap: You need to be ready to pony up six or seven figures if you want to invest in a McDonald's or Taco Bell.

Check out the slideshow to see how much these fast food franchises really cost -- and why they're worth it.