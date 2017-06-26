14 Inspirational Influencers You Should Follow on Instagram
Instagram, which recently reached more than 700 million monthly active users, has become one of the largest social networks around. There are so many branding and engagement opportunities available to you on Instagram that if you aren’t already actively using it, it’s time to start.
It can be overwhelming to look for the best content creators to inspire your hustle. Regardless of your ambitions or interests, here are fourteen top Instagram influencers to follow and see how to leverage the platform’s reach.
Lewis Howes
Lewis Howes (@lewishowes) is a New York Times best-selling author and runs one of the best podcasts in the world. His interviews with top business minds like Sarah Blakely and Tony Robbins have given his audience a unique collection of content to learn from.
Howes routinely shares inspiring content and unique business advice from his experience on Instagram, as well. Also, he showcases a variety of workout videos and quotations, adding further depth to his motivational angle.
Nikki Giavasis
Nikki Giavasis (@nikkigiavasisofficial) is a published author of four books and her fifth will be released this fall. She is an accomplished speaker, television host and entrepreneur. Through her management and public relations (PR) company, Jordan Management, Giavasis has brought celebrities to perform and host events all over the world. She's also booked them to appear on her talk show, in her magazine and at a large number of red carpet exclusive A-List events. Her Instagram account offers insight into her current business ventures.
Andy Frisella
Andy Frisella (@andyfrisella) has generated over $150 million in revenue through his companies and uses his experience to help aspiring entrepreneurs grow. As a car fanatic and lover of the hustle, his Instagram feed gives followers a mix of working hard and the results of that hard work. Anyone interested in entering the world of entrepreneurship should take a look at his content and podcast.
Binais Begovic
Binais Begovic (@binais) is an entrepreneur and the owner of Ironman Magazine. He travels the world and creates inspirational, business, luxury and athletic content. Throughout his experiences building and growing businesses, he has developed a work ethic many lack and a lifestyle many desire. His Instagram gives followers a glimpse of both.
Uldouz Wallace
Uldouz Wallace (@uldouz) is an actress, comedian and writer. She started her acting career by landing roles on TV shows like Smallville and movies such as Good Luck Chuck. Wallace also wrote sketches and worked with Will Ferrell's Funny or Die brand. She has a master’s degree in marketing, which she utilized to grow her social media, where she currently has millions of followers combined across her accounts. Her Instagram account includes a combination of comedy, beauty, fashion, lifestyle and her personal life.
Joel Contartese
Joel Contartese (@joelcontartese) is a brand strategist and digital marketer. His Instagram offers a mix of business and inspiration, while also giving followers a look into the life of an entrepreneur. He mixes in a variety of aesthetically pleasing pictures and everyday images from around Los Angeles and other cities he travels to. For those who want some inspiration beyond the daily hustle, Contartese’s content is a good choice.
Dr. Cat Begovic
Dr. Cat Begovic (@beautybydrcat) is a licensed plastic surgeon, entrepreneur and publisher. A graduate of Harvard and UCLA, she empowers women and promotes beauty in all of her work. As both a doctor and entrepreneur, her content can inspire you on a multiple levels. Additionally, she is a world traveler, and frequently highlights luxurious and exotic locations all around the world for some extra eye candy and inspiration.
Brian Evans
Brian Evans (@briandevans) is the founder of Influencive and a contributor for major business publications such as Entrepreneur and Forbes. Evans focuses on inspiring and empowering others, and he's built up an impressive amount of motivational photo and video content. Whether you need business advice or just an extra boost of inspiration to get through the day, Evans’s account will help fuel your fire.
Balazs Kardos
Balazs Kardos (@balazswkardos) is the founder of on online education system that empowers entrepreneurial success. His Instagram is a mixture of personal world traveling and a luxury lifestyle. Kardos also mixes in a fair amount of inspirational quotes and videos into his feed for added motivation.
Arvin Lal
Arvin Lal (@arvinsworld) is a successful entrepreneur and conveys the importance of dedication and hard work through his Instagram content. He tends to share a mixture of memes, videos and graphics to paint the picture of how true success takes a lot of work. As the founder of Shredz, he aims to inspire people to work hard both in the office and at the gym.
DOUBLE TAP if you’re getting your ass up and crushing your goals tomorrow! . There will be those days that you feel like staying in bed. Days you can’t find the motivation to keep going. Days you feel like giving up. . No matter how big the storm, you need to find the energy to keep building your future. The storm will pass, I can promise you that. . It doesn’t take any energy to be a quitter, but it takes all you have inside of you to be able to push yourself. Find your purpose, find your why, find what makes you happy. Get up every morning with your goal in mind, and be ready to take on the hard times ahead. . This is your journey, your road, so make it your success. Every bump in the road, every wrong turn, every person that turned their back on you, every naysayer that said you couldn’t, it’s all a part of the process. . Believe in yourself, trust the process, and keep on moving forward!
A post shared by Arvin (@arvinsworld) on Mar 29, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT
Elena Shamis
Elena Shamis (@elensham) is a photographer, traveler and content creator who posts beautiful content from around the world. Her images from different countries in nature or urban environments have helped her attract a large following. The lesson: Hard work and consistent dedication to your craft will often be rewarded.
Kim Kaupe
You might recognize Kim Kaupe (@kimkaupe), the founder of ZinePak, from her appearance on Shark Tank. Rather than creating content purely to inspire, Kaupe lets followers get a glimpse of her process as both an ambitious young woman and entrepreneur.
Cindy Lim
Cindy Lim (@zerohabits) is a student at Wharton Business School, a world traveler, a food critic and the founder of Sundae School. Through her Instagram, she shares the latest style trends and her personal travel adventures. Due to her Asian-American heritage, she is a strong advocate of Asian culture and regularly highlights it throughout her feed.
Yumna
This was one of the first food pages to pop up on Instagram four years ago and was founded by a woman named Yumna (@feelgoodfoodie). She now has one of the largest personal food accounts on Instagram, where she shares easy and healthy meals from her blog. This is a perfect example of how you can take any topic or niche and build a large, highly engaged Instagram following around it.