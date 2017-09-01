16 Things That Lack of Sleep Can Do to You, According to Science

Not getting enough zzz's at night is hurting your health.

September 1, 2017 7 min read

From forgetfulness to weight gain to poor performance at work, a lack of sleep comes with a number of harmful side effects. In 2016, one-third of American adults weren't getting a sufficient amount of sleep, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Insufficient sleep can also cause a range of issues including increased risk for diseases, learning impairment, lowered GPAs and job performance, increased anxiety, damaged skin and more. To lower your risk of these effects and improve your health, the solution is simple: sleep, for about seven hours each night.

Still not convinced? Here are 16 things a lack of sleep can do to you, according to science.