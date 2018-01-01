Sleep

The Unusual Morning Routines That Set Successful Founders Apart
Morning Routines

How well you sleep and the state of mind you create at the beginning of the day have a lot to do with how much you'll accomplish.
John Rampton | 6 min read
Priming Your Brain for Success Through Sleep
Sleep

Learning to sleep properly can help you align your biochemistry with your soul's purpose.
Ben Angel | 6 min read
6 Sleep Habits and Early Morning Rituals of World Cup Champion Alex Morgan

The soccer superstar announces her partnership with high-tech sleep system Molecule and shares her tips for scoring a good night's sleep.
Dan Bova | 5 min read
13 Things You Can Do Daily to be Smarter, Healthier and Happier
Self Improvement

Socialize, drink water, get more sleep, play music, exercise. It's a better way to live.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
You Can Nap on the Job at These 10 Companies
naps

Companies ranging from international mega-corporations to scrappy startups are already reaping the rewards of providing naptime benefits.
GOBankingRates | 7 min read
How to Biohack Your Way to Optimal Sleep and Increase Performance
Sleep

Use these five powerful strategies to improve your physical and mental performance.
Ben Angel | 1 min read
9 Sleep and Health Myths You Should Stop Believing
Sleep

Sleep isn't one-size-fits all.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Your Company (Not to Mention Your Family) Needs You to Stop Taking Work Home
Productivity

Working at night is usually a productivity mirage.
John Rampton | 5 min read
5 Science-Backed Ways Hypnotherapy Helps Entrepreneurs Succeed
Mental Health

Copious research supports hypnosis as a valid method for treating insomnia, stress and other mental health problems.
Erika Ashley | 4 min read
The 4 Tasks You Need to Do to Create the Perfect End to Your Workday
Routines

If you're having trouble disconnecting from work at night, try these steps to 'SHUT' down your day.
Amantha Imber | 4 min read
