Stressed-Out Entrepreneurs Have Started Doing This to Relax

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Sleep is important for your mental acuity and productivity, but the stress of running a business can keep entrepreneurs up at night. One recent study even found that 61% of small-business owners lose, on average, seven hours of sleep every week.

If you're having trouble falling asleep, try relaxing with help from Calmind. This unique app transforms your phone's flashlight into a tool to help you relax and drift to sleep peacefully. Normally, it would cost $299 for a lifetime subscription to Calmind, but now it's only $49.99.

How business owners can relax

Calmind uses Flickering Light Stimulation (FLS) technology to create a soothing, meditative experience that guides your mind into relaxation. By emitting precise light patterns through your phone's flashlight, it helps synchronize brainwaves, making it easier to achieve a deep state of calm, the company. This technique has been scientifically backed to support stress relief, emotional balance, and improved sleep, all without the need for medication, the company says.

Beyond sleep, Calmind offers a range of wellness programs that it says are designed for focus, relaxation, and even migraine relief. With more than 500 guided sessions, the app provides a personalized approach to mental health, helping you find clarity and peace whenever you need it. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long workday, deepen your meditation practice, or boost your concentration, Calmind has a session tailored to your needs.

The app even includes a Safeplace Journal feature where you can document positive thoughts and moments of gratitude. Reflect on the successes of the day to be your own good example for tomorrow.

Invest in yourself. Get a Calmind Premium Lifetime Master Plan while it's on sale for $49.99.

Calmind Premium Master Plan: Lifetime Subscription - $49.99

