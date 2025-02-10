Something at Home Might Be Hurting Your Performance at Work Make sure you get a good night's rest with help from a comfort snore-stopping mouthpiece, now $45.95

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

For business owners, a good night's sleep is not just about rest. It directly impacts productivity, decision-making, and overall well-being. A recent study found that business owners lose, on average, up to seven hours of sleep every week. Snoring may seem innocuous, but it can actually significantly affect sleep quality, leading to daytime fatigue and reduced focus. If you or your partner struggle with snoring, addressing it could be the key to improving both personal and professional performance.

How to stop snoring

The ZQuiet Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece offers an effective, non-intrusive solution. Designed with Living Hinge Technology, it gently adjusts the lower jaw forward to improve airflow, reducing snoring without the discomfort of traditional bulky devices. Unlike rigid mouthpieces, this innovative design allows for natural jaw movement, enabling users to breathe, speak, and even sip water while wearing it.

Business owners have to deal with discomfort throughout the day. That ends at bedtime. That's why this mouthpiece is crafted from soft, flexible materials. That helps make sure you get a comfortable fit, even for those unaccustomed to wearing oral sleep aids.

The two-size system provides options for different jaw structures, allowing users to start with a minimal (2mm) adjustment before progressing to a more pronounced (6mm) shift if necessary.

Maintenance is straightforward. The mouthpiece requires only a quick rinse with mild soap or antibacterial solution after use, with a deeper clean recommended weekly using a dental appliance cleaner. Each unit comes with a protective storage case.

Get the rest you need.

Get a ZQuet Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece Starter Pack for $45.95.

ZQuiet Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece 2-Size Starter Pack - $45.95

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Account Manager

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
By Sherin Shibu
Collaboration

I Mentor First-Time Entrepreneurs — These Are the 4 Unseen Benefits I Gained By Giving Back

Becoming a mentor and volunteer to help underserved entrepreneurs has taught me more than I expected.

By Arthur Wang
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

This Former Google Exec Left Tech to Chase Tornados — Now, His Sustainable Personal Care Brand Is Lightning in a Bottle

Jeff Shardell's fascinating career has spanned from Google to storm chasing. His latest venture, Humble Brands, aims to revolutionize the sustainable deodorant industry — starting from his own kitchen.

By Leo Zevin
Side Hustle

'My Brain Thrives on Variety': His Side Hustle Inspired By 'The 4-Hour Workweek' Led to $600,000 in 16 Months

Mark Hellweg, 42, knows what it takes to start a business "with a fraction of the capital."

By Amanda Breen
By Sherin Shibu