10 Podcasts That Can Change How You Think About Life

Challenging our assumptions is the beginning of growth.

October 30, 2017 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When it comes to the day to day schedules of people in the world, there is so much to get done and, seemingly, so little time. Sometimes we take any chance we can to escape the overwhelming amount of daily tasks on our to-do lists. While indulging in that plan to escape being overwhelmed can sometimes mean completely checking out and detoxing from all things “incoming” and tech-related, it can also mean using those very same thoughts and tasks to escape in a different way -- and still be using your mind.

Podcasts are one of the ways we can keep up with what’s going on in the world. Whether your interests include politics and justice, travel and love, or anything and everything in between -- listening to podcasts can be relaxing and entertaining. Depending on how closely you pay attention to the content, may actually change the way you think about life.

Here are 10 examples of podcasts that will make that change for you: