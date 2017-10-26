5 Common Mistakes You Should Avoid When Posting on Social Media

Start Slideshow

Social media can be one of your most successful marketing channels, but only if you do it right. Just being active on social media isn’t enough -- there is a lot of noise you need to break through if you want to find success.

Take a minute to scroll through your social media feeds and look for posts that are from business accounts that actually cause you to stop and engage with them, let alone read them. They are very few and far between. To help you create social media content that performs well, make sure to avoid the following five mistakes.

