5 Ways Millennials Are Like No Generation Before Them

This generation didn’t know a time without digital technology; they were weaned on it. They take for granted that you can put a playroom, a research library, a movie theater, and the yellow pages for the entire world in your pocket.

While farmers were shackled to their fields and pastures, the industrialists were shackled to their factories, and the “mad men” were shackled to their offices, while the office drones were shackled to their cubicles, this generation is shackled only to their devices and the reach of a cell tower or Wi-Fi signal. As cellular and Internet coverage spreads, and devices become more and more powerful and portable, those shackles are becoming less and less restrictive.

Related: This Is How Millennials Want to Be Managed

This generation has been accused of being lazy. But what generation hasn’t? What I see is that this generation believes in efficiency of effort for maximum impact. And they naturally use technology to achieve it.

I’m reminded of the story of “The Man Who Was Too Lazy to Fail,” which was part of Time Enough For Love by Robert Heinlein. The enterprising hero of the story was charged with the milking of the cows. But he wasn’t one to enjoy being up with the sun and he’d been told that was the time the cows required milking. He soon determined that the cows didn’t give a fig about the time of day, they cared only about frequency and results.

That hero must have been a millennial ahead of his time. Because that’s exactly how this generation seems to approach the demands of any business. They figure out the required outcome and how to get it on their own terms.