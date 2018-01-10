Check Out This Amazing 'Game of Thrones' Themed Ice Hotel That's Fit for the Night King

Mega fans of the hit HBO show may want to make their way to Finland for this.

Start Slideshow

While it may not induce the same awe as the The Wall, the iconic 300-mile and 700-foot tall fortification from Game of Thrones, the Lapland Hotels SnowVillage in Finland will come close. Especially since this year, the annually built ice hotel will take its design inspiration from the mega hit HBO show.

The SnowVillage sits on about five acres and its 30-room hotel was built with around 44 million pounds of snow and about 771,618 pounds of clear natural ice. The spectacle, which has been built 17 times now, changes in shape, size and design every year, the hotel says. This year's design was created by sculptors from Russia, Poland, Latvia and Ukraine.

Related: 6 Management Tricks You Can Learn From Jon Snow Without Beheading Anyone

The partnership is a smart way to capture the attention of fans who won't see a new episode until 2019 -- that's when the final season is slated to air. Until then, this promotion will provide plenty of Insta-worthy experiences, such as sitting in a life-sized iron throne with swords, walking through the Braavosi Hall of Faces and taking a selfie in front of a white walker with glowing blue eyes. For those with upcoming nuptials, they can get married in an ice chapel.

Click through the slideshow to see photos of the amazing ice hotel.