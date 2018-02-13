15 Tips, Hacks and Tricks to Get the Most Out of Google Photos

Start Slideshow

Many of us have thousands of photos and videos on our phones, and although it’s so easy to take them, it’s less clear how to keep them organized and transfer them to other devices.

In the age of cloud computing and artificial intelligence, you don’t need a cord to backup your photos. You don’t even need to be near your computer. And you certainly shouldn’t be emailing them or messaging them to yourself. There are simpler, more streamlined alternatives, such as Google Photos.

Related: 20 Surprising Things You Can Do With Google Search

The AI-powered app debuted in May 2015 and was immediately praised for its ability to recognize content within images, such as the Eiffel Tower. The technology isn’t perfect -- it labeled photos of a group of black friends “gorillas” shortly after its release, for example -- but through machine learning, it’s become increasingly accurate over the years, giving competitors such as Apple (iCloud) a steep challenge.

On New Year’s Eve of this past year, more than 3 billion photos and videos were uploaded to Google Photos, the company reported on its Feb. 1 earnings call.

If you’re not using Google Photos yet, or even if you are and still don’t have a handle on the app, click through the slides for 15 tips and tricks.

Related video: How to Get Your Website Ranked on Google News