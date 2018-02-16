The 10 Best Books for Black Entrepreneurs, by Black Entrepreneurs
Every entrepreneur has their own roadmap to success, but being African-American poses more challenges. Fortunately, you can take cues from people who have already reached the top: the millionaires and billionaires who played the entrepreneurial game and won. Many of these successful entrepreneurs and personalities have put their journeys into words, writing books full of personal experiences, lessons learned, success tips and tricks and more.
From acclaimed producer and screenwriter Shonda Rhimes’ Years of Yes, where she shares her journey of opportunity and risk, to Daymond John’s new book Rise and Grind, about what it really takes to make it as an entrepreneur -- there are a number of inspirational books written by successful black individuals.
For more, here are 10 of the best books for black entrepreneurs, by black entrepreneurs.
“Years of Yes” by Shonda Rhimes
“Playing the Game Without a Coach: How Courage, Resilience and Forgiveness Helped One Man Seize the American Dream” by Benjamin Raymond
“The Wealth Choice: Success Secrets of Black Millionaires” by Dennis Kimbro
“Beating the Odds: Eddie Brown’s Investing and Life Strategy” by Eddie C. Brown
Eddie C. Brown is a philanthropist, business magnate and one of the country’s top financial experts. His autobiography, Beating the Odds, is a detailed firsthand report on how Brown built and maintained his successful Brown Capital Management even during hard times like 9/11, the 2008 recession and more. Brown shares his story of being born to his then-13-year-old mother in the rural South and raised by his uncle and grandmother, who died shortly after his birth. Through hardship and growth, Brown shares how he made his own way in life, graduating college, joining the army, becoming an engineer at IBM and ultimately, veering off on his own to build a billion-dollar financial company.
“Strategize to Win: the New Way to Start Out, Step Up or Start Over in Your Career” by Carla A. Harris
“Rise and Grind: Outperform, Outwork and Outhustle You Way to a More Successful and Rewarding Life” by Daymond John
“What I Know For Sure” by Oprah Winfrey
“Life in Motion: An Unlikely Ballerina” by Misty Copeland
As the country’s first African-American woman to become a female principal dancer for one of the top commercial ballet companies, the American Ballet Theater, Misty Copeland’s accomplishments are nothing short of amazing. However, her ride to the top wasn’t always easy. In her memoir, Life in Motion, Copeland shares her story, which deals with her struggles with identity and how she’s eventually learned to embrace herself, her dreams and have the courage make it to the top despite her situation or what people said about her. Having grown up in an unstable home, Copeland dealt with adversity in her life, and even outside of her home and on the dance floor, her abilities as a dancer were often underestimated and throughout her career she faced situations that questioned her identity. Instead of turning away from her passions, Copeland learned to embrace her identity and her dreams to get her to where she is today.
