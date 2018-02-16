The 10 Best Books for Black Entrepreneurs, by Black Entrepreneurs

Need a little inspiration? These books will help get you back on track.

February 16, 2018 7 min read

Every entrepreneur has their own roadmap to success, but being African-American poses more challenges. Fortunately, you can take cues from people who have already reached the top: the millionaires and billionaires who played the entrepreneurial game and won. Many of these successful entrepreneurs and personalities have put their journeys into words, writing books full of personal experiences, lessons learned, success tips and tricks and more.

Related: 17 Business Books Everyone Will Be Reading in 2018

From acclaimed producer and screenwriter Shonda Rhimes’ Years of Yes, where she shares her journey of opportunity and risk, to Daymond John’s new book Rise and Grind, about what it really takes to make it as an entrepreneur -- there are a number of inspirational books written by successful black individuals.

For more, here are 10 of the best books for black entrepreneurs, by black entrepreneurs.