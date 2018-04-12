9 Hilarious and Inspiring Quotes From Talk-Show Extraordinaire David Letterman

Start Slideshow

Talk-show host extraordinaire David Letterman has one or two things up his sleeve to teach you. After 33 years hosting The Late Night Show With David Letterman and becoming the longest-serving late night talk-show host yet, he walked away with not only a number of awards but lessons, too. And the good news is he's back.

After leaving his talk show in 2015, Letterman recently returned with a talk show series on Netflix, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, interviewing major influential names like President Obama, George Clooney and Malala Yousafzai.

Through his work, Letterman has made major social and political impacts and has inspired the likes of Conan O'Brien, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and other talk show celebrities following in his footsteps. With his own production company, Worldwide Pants, which is behind hit sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, it's safe to say he's made a name for himself both on and off the camera. And the comedian, entrepreneur and celebrity can teach you a number of things on subjects like courage, motivation and happiness.

To learn more, here are nine inspiring quotes from David Letterman.