5 Books and Stories Jason Feifer Says You Need to Read in May

Here are five awesome reading recommendations from Entrepreneur Magazine's editor-in-chief.

May 24, 2018 4 min read

Looking for something to read this month? Entrepreneur Magazine Editor-in-Chief Jason Feifer has five reading recommendations that can help inspire you, teach you new skills and get rid of the excuses that are stopping you from reaching your goals. Whether you're looking for a book you can read on the beach or a quick read you can finish in a single subway ride, this reading list can help you become a better entrepreneur this month.

Start the slideshow to learn more.

Related: The 5 Books Billionaire Bill Gates Recommends for Summer Reading