5 Books and Stories Jason Feifer Says You Need to Read in May
Looking for something to read this month? Entrepreneur Magazine Editor-in-Chief Jason Feifer has five reading recommendations that can help inspire you, teach you new skills and get rid of the excuses that are stopping you from reaching your goals. Whether you're looking for a book you can read on the beach or a quick read you can finish in a single subway ride, this reading list can help you become a better entrepreneur this month.
Don't Bullsh*t Yourself!: Crush the Excuses That Are Holding You Back
Jon Taffer's Don't Bullsh*t Yourself!: Crush the Excuses That Are Holding You Back is exactly what it sounds like: a brutally honest guide to help you get rid of excuses and do more.
Feifer says: "Jon's message is powerful and too easily forgotten: Don't make excuses! When you make excuses for your failures, you can't see what's really wrong -- and that means you can't fix it."
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex
Forget about making the most of May: Aubrey Marcus's book will help you make the most of every day. Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex breaks down every aspect of your life to optimize your time and energy.
Feifer says: "I've spent time with Aubrey, and the guy's like a walking anthology of collected wisdom. This book includes a wide range of it."
Boss Bitch: A Simple 12-Step Plan to Take Charge of Your Career
Nicole Lapin's Boss Bitch: A Simple 12-Step Plan to Take Charge of Your Career is an empowering, actionable guide for women to be the bosses of their own lives and careers.
Feifer says: "I love Nicole's transparency and bluntness, as she reveals what she did right and wrong on her way to success. She even advocates for people sharing what they make, and then prints every salary she's made! My takeaway: Boy, I need to get into TV..."
Jab, Jab, Jab, Right Hook: How to Tell Your Story in a Noisy Social World
Gary Vaynerchuk's Jab, Jab, Jab, Right Hook: How to Tell Your Story in a Noisy Social World is a great representation of the social media expert's career. Most managers and marketers plan for the "big right hook" -- the one punch that will blow everyone away. But, Vaynerchuk has always been about consistent hits, and this book helps teach you his philosophy.
Feifer says: "Gary's central point is that you need to provide lots of value to a consumer before making any kind of pitch. I think about that a lot these days as I build relationships with readers and viewers. We must give first, then receive."
The Craziest Plan That Worked: How Richard Rawlings Hustled His Way Into the TV Show 'Fast N' Loud,' Then Used It to Build a Multimillion-Dollar Brand
Did you really think you'd get a recommended reading list without an Entrepreneur story? Zac Crain's magazine cover story on the May 2018 issue, The Craziest Plan That Worked: How Richard Rawlings Hustled His Way Into the TV Show 'Fast N' Loud,' Then Used It to Build a Multimillion-Dollar Brand, details the TV star's incredible rise to fame, and it's been shared over 18,000 times since it was published online on April 24.
Feifer says: "I was especially blown away by our cover story on 'Fast N' Loud''s Richard Rawlings. The guy thought many steps ahead -- opening a garage to sell it as a TV show, and then use the TV show to build an even bigger brand. It's a reminder that success doesn't just happen -- it's carefully plotted."